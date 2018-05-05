Excise sleuths intensify raids in toddy parlours in Wayanad

The Excise Department on Saturday intensified raids in toddy shops in the district, following the death of a man who had allegedly consumed liquor from a toddy parlour at Kottathara on Friday evening.

Gopi, 40, of Maramoola Colony at Thekkumthara, was found in a critical state on Friday afternoon after he reportedly consumed liquor from the toddy shop. Though Gopi was rushed to the General Hospital, he died.

The body was sent to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for autopsy.

Five others from the village also fell ill after consuming liquor from the toddy parlour and were admitted to the hospital at night. Though four of them were discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning, one person is still under medical supervision. However, his condition was stable, said hospital authorities.

Samples collected

A team of Excise officials led by Excise Deputy Commissioner P.K. Suresh reached the spot at night and collected toddy samples from the parlour, run by Viswanathan, a native of Peravoor in Kannur district. The team also sealed the toddy shop and seized 39 litres of toddy kept at the parlour after sale.

Mr. Suresh told The Hindu that the collected samples were sent to the Regional Chemical Laboratory in Kozhikode for further analysis. The exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after the chemical analysis, he added.