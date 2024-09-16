Excise raid yields black money haul

The Excise department in Kottayam has once again uncovered a major haul of black money from an interstate bus.

According to officials, ₹67 lakh was seized from two separate locations within the same bus, which was operating from Bengaluru to Erumely on Monday. One individual has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Of the total amount, ₹44 lakh was confiscated near Erattupetta, while ₹23 lakh was found at Ponkunnam.

The first seizure occurred in the morning when the Excise team inspected the bus near Erattupetta, while another team intercepted it at Ponkunnam, leading to the second discovery.

This follows a similar operation just last week when Excise officials confiscated nearly ₹1 crore during a search at Thalayolaparambu, resulting in the arrest of a Pathanapuram native. The investigation in that case is currently being handled by the Thalayolaparambu police.

Taking a serious note of the development, the district police are intensifying efforts to crack down on the increasing inflow of black money into the region.