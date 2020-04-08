Excise, police to intensify raids

The Excise Department and police will intensify raids in the district following a spurt in the production and sale of illicit liquor.

According to Excise Department officials, illicit brewing has increased after the closure of liquor shops as part of the nationwide lockdown The Excise Department alone has arrested at least 23 persons for hooch making in the last 13 days. Besides, the police have registered several cases and arrested a number of people during the period.

In recent days, 900 litres of ‘koda’ (undistilled spirit) and 6.5 litres of arrack have been seized from different parts of the district in separate raids conducted by the excise and police. As many as 13 people have been arrested.

Surge in cases

“There is a surge in illegal brewing activities, especially the production of arrack and wash. The number of Abkari cases has seen a jump since March 24,” says Shaji S. Rajan, Deputy Excise Commissioner.