Excise on high alert across Alappuzha

The Excise Department has registered 397 cases in the district in the past four months. This included 307 Abkari and 90 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases.

Deputy Excise Commissioner Shaji S. Rajan said the department conducted 3,608 raids and booked 452 people in connection with the cases. A total of 21 kg of ganja was seized.

The department also seized 142 litres of arrack, 277 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 1,190 litres of ‘koda’ (undistilled spirit), 413 litres of toddy, 262 nitrosepham tablets, 11 litres of beer, 399 hans packets, 40.55 kg tobacco products, 6.4 litres of arishtam, and two ganja plants during the period.

The Excise Department registered cases against a bar at Eramalloor and four toddy shops, two each at Kuthiathode and Cherthala excise ranges for flouting norms. Besides, 1,065 cases were registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) during the period.

The department has launched a special drive and deployed a ‘striking force’ to prevent the brewing and sale of illicit liquor and drug trafficking during the Christmas-New Year period in the district.

Officials said checks and raids had been intensified across the district. Excise Narcotic Special squad led by Circle Inspector V. Robert arrested four persons and seized 12 gm of hashish oil and some ganja from them during a raid at Kidangara on Tuesday. The department has opened a round-the-clock control room. The identity of persons who pass on information will be kept secret.

Call: 0477 - 2252049 (control room); 0477 - 2251639 (excise special squad); and 9496002864 (Assistant Excise Commissioner, Alappuzha).