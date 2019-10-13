Kerala

Excise officials destroy ganja plantation

Third to be destroyed in special drive in Attappady

An excise special squad destroyed yet another ganja plantation at Attappady on Saturday. The excise team led by circle inspector M. Rakesh found the plantation in the forests at Kandumala, near Gottiyarkandi tribal hamlet, after a search lasting many hours.

The Excise officials began the search following a tipoff. They destroyed 119 ganja plants on Saturday.

It was the third ganja plantation detected by the special squad in the last one month as part of a special drive titled ‘Operation Destroy’ launched by Excise Deputy Commissioner V.P. Sulesh Kumar in Attappady.

Excise officials said that the ganja plants they destroyed on Saturday were two months old. As many as 393 ganja saplings were destroyed in a ganja nursery found on the other side of the hill last week.

Strong enclosure

Excise officials said that the plantation they destroyed on Saturday had been guarded with strong enclosures.

The plantation set up deep inside the forest was found at the end of a 100-metre tunnel.

Officials said that several dangerous snares had been set there using nails to harm them.

They said that the three ganja plantations they destroyed within a month in Attappady belonged to a three-member gang.

Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Venugopala Kurup said that a special team would be formed to nab the gang behind ganja cultivation.

