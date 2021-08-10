Kerala

Excise officials charged under SC, ST Act

The police have charged two excise officials under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case filed by a Dalit youth, who alleged that he was brutally beaten up by the personnel.

Kannur District Police Chief said the investigation has been handed over to the Koothuparamba Assistant Superintendent of Police after the issue was taken up by the public.

A. Savin alleged that he was beaten up by an excise team that went to Chavassery to carry out a check based on a tip-off that a gang was trying to sell illegal liquor.

The incident took place on August 3 when the excise team stopped Mr. Savin’s autorickshaw and checked his vehicle. But there were no intoxicants in the vehicle. However, Mattannur range officials Basheer and Benhar allegedly assaulted Mr. Savin.


