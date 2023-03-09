Excise official among three arrested with MDMA

March 09, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Anchal police on Thursday nabbed three people, including an Excise official, with MDMA and ganja. Akhil, a 26-year-old official, and his friends Sadil (29) and Faizal (26) were arrested after the police team recovered 15.67 grams of the synthetic drug 52.63 grams of marijuana from them.

According to the police, they had rented a room in Anchal for selling the drugs to peddlers and the raid was carried out following a tip-off. As per the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possession of more than 10 grams of MDMA, which is considered commercial quantity, is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and a fine.