Excise officer suspended for smuggling beer

January 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Commissioner has suspended a civil excise officer for smuggling six cases of beer from United Breweries at Kanjikode near here. Priju P.T. was suspended after a preliminary investigation found him responsible for illegally carrying six cases of beer.

The Commissioner has also ordered a detailed investigation by the Excise Crime Branch.

There were attempts to save Mr. Priju, who is an employee union leader. The suspension followed an investigation, in which the surveillance camera footages and the statements of the brewery employees were considered.

A team of Excise officers led by a circle inspector and two preventive officers have been on duty at the brewery in order to scrutinise the production and sale of beer. Mr. Priju was posted at the brewery two weeks ago. The beer smuggling took place on December 29 when senior officers had gone to Thrissur to attend a meeting convened by the Excise Commissioner.

