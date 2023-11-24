ADVERTISEMENT

Excise officer injured in drug pushers’ attack in Kerala

November 24, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The officer who works with Vimukthi Mission project of Kerala government was reportedly dragged from his vehicle while he was on a visit to a temple with his family

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Commissioner of the Excise department sustained injuries in the attack of an unidentified gang of drug pushers at Balussery in Kozhikode district of Kerala on November 23, 2023 (Thursday) night. T.M. Sreenivasan who works with the Vimukthi Mission project of the Kerala government was reportedly dragged from his vehicle while he was on a visit to a nearby temple along with his family members.

The injured officer was admitted to a government hospital in the city. However, he did not sustain any grave injuries as some local residents helped him on time.

Police officers led by Balussery station house officer M.K. Suresh have started investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, the gang assaulted the Excise officer after understanding his identity at the venue. Two of the attackers were identified based on the statement of the officer, they said, adding that the trigger behind the assault was under investigation.

