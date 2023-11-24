HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise officer injured in drug pushers’ attack in Kerala

The officer who works with Vimukthi Mission project of Kerala government was reportedly dragged from his vehicle while he was on a visit to a temple with his family

November 24, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Commissioner of the Excise department sustained injuries in the attack of an unidentified gang of drug pushers at Balussery in Kozhikode district of Kerala on November 23, 2023 (Thursday) night. T.M. Sreenivasan who works with the Vimukthi Mission project of the Kerala government was reportedly dragged from his vehicle while he was on a visit to a nearby temple along with his family members.

The injured officer was admitted to a government hospital in the city. However, he did not sustain any grave injuries as some local residents helped him on time.

Police officers led by Balussery station house officer M.K. Suresh have started investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, the gang assaulted the Excise officer after understanding his identity at the venue. Two of the attackers were identified based on the statement of the officer, they said, adding that the trigger behind the assault was under investigation.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.