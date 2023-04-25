Excise officer booked for assaulting neighbour

April 25, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Nedumangad police have registered a case against an Excise officer for allegedly assaulting his neighbour and murdering her pet dog a few days ago.

Prasanth of Kalliyode, who is attached to the Chathannoor Excise office, has been booked in the case. He was accused of assaulting his neighbour Adhithya Reshmi and bludgeoning her dog to death in her house on April 20.

The assault, the complaint alleged, took place around a month after Ms. Reshmi’s dog bit Prasanth’s wife Rajalekshmi when the couple had gone to invite her to a function on March 29. Rajalekshmi suffered injuries on her hand after which Prasanth allegedly launched the attack. The accused was absconding, the police said.