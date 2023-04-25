HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise officer booked for assaulting neighbour

April 25, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumangad police have registered a case against an Excise officer for allegedly assaulting his neighbour and murdering her pet dog a few days ago.

Prasanth of Kalliyode, who is attached to the Chathannoor Excise office, has been booked in the case. He was accused of assaulting his neighbour Adhithya Reshmi and bludgeoning her dog to death in her house on April 20.

The assault, the complaint alleged, took place around a month after Ms. Reshmi’s dog bit Prasanth’s wife Rajalekshmi when the couple had gone to invite her to a function on March 29. Rajalekshmi suffered injuries on her hand after which Prasanth allegedly launched the attack. The accused was absconding, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.