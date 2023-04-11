Excise mobile unit to crack down on drug smuggling

April 11, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh on Tuesday inaugurated the Kerala Excise Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU).

KEMU is a patrolling mechanism to prevent smuggling of drugs and narcotic substances through byroads on the border. It is being implemented as part of the 100-day action plan in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government.

Four units

In the first phase, four units have been deployed — in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts. Inspection teams comprising excise officers will inspect the byroads round the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the Excise department was on the path of rejuvenation and KEMU would aid the process. It would help reduce smuggling of intoxicants significantly. The KEMU team could inspect any vehicle, anywhere it wished.

In the next phase, KEMU would be expanded to other border districts of the State, he said.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided over the function held at the Amaravila GST parking yard.