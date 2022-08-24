Excise inspections held

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 24, 2022 20:20 IST

After seizing MDMA from a courier, Excise department conducted inspections at various parcel centres in the district and Kollam railway station.

Unclaimed and suspicious parcels were inspected while passengers and their baggage were checked at the railway station. The inspections were carried out with the help of a police dog from K9 dog squad specially trained to detect narcotics. Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert led the inspections as per directions of Kollam Deputy Excise Commissioner B. Suresh. 

