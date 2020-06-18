Excise driver dies of COVID-19

A driver of the Excise Department who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur on Thursday morning. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the State has increased to 21.

Sunil Kumar, 28, a resident of Balathur, was working as driver at the Excise Department office in Mattanur. District Surveillance Officer Shaj said Kumar was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital on June 15. He had visited a private hospital in Kannur after suffering from high fever and respiratory problems. After he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he was referred to the medical college hospital, where his samples were taken for a test, he said.

Dr. Shaj said Kumar’s condition had been critical when he arrived at the private hospital. He was suffering from pneumonia and was put on ventilator support. He succumbed to the disease at 7.15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials quarantined

How he contracted the disease is yet to be traced. After his test results turned positive, 18 officials at the Excise office at Mattanur were immediately sent in home quarantine. The Health Department also managed to trace 60 primary contacts. The health officials said more people might have come in contact with the primary contacts and the department was in the process of tracing them.

Deputy Excise Commissioner P.K. Suresh said before he showed symptoms of the disease, Kumar had accompanied the Excise team on various raids and checks within Mattanur limits. Since the work of the Excise Department required physical contact during checks and raids, the employees were at a higher risk of contracting the disease, he said.