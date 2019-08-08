Excise dept. to launch cyber wing to fight drug menace

The name is Shambho Mahadeva and the feed strewn with trolls, emojis and videos, just like any other WhatsApp group. But buried in between are a string of subtle exchanges, including some strange queries and cryptic replies. It’s not easy to piece together the info and reach any conclusion as only members are aware of its real purpose – drug peddling.

There are many such hidden private groups operating in the State and the Excise Department is planning to launch its own cyber wing to curb the menace. The department can now approach the police cyber cell only in connection with a registered crime and many of its requests for monitoring purpose get the least priority.

“There are habitual offenders and people out on bail who are under scanner, but if they completely switch to online operations it will not be easy for us. We have come across highly suspicious secret groups, but it's nearly impossible to break in and the dealers know it. The department has taken a decision regarding cyber surveillance, but we haven't reached the implementing stage as of now,” said a senior official.

Circulating tips

As per reports, majority of the group members are students who use it to procure drugs, mainly ganja delivered in safe places. There are also groups circulating synthetic drugs and even psychiatric medicines and painkillers along with tips on how to get a high using them.

“We know that they use students as carriers and if we want to monitor their movements we need technical support which is currently unavailable. The department has been tracking many suspects and their clients, systematically building a data pool. We have a directory of such numbers, but we can’t even check if these numbers are active now,” he added.

Misleading names

While some groups opt fancy or misleading names, some go for plain, incautious ones hinting that the members are into substance abuse. Members are given certain codes before joining with clear instructions to maintain the appearance of a normal group. Among the usual forwards are some tips for users and the delivery-related details are handled very carefully by the admins.

“It’s not easy planting someone in the group as only persons refereed by other members are allowed entry, that too after multiple levels of cross-checking. Gaining access to these groups is a challenge which can be tackled only with the help of proper technical support,” said the official.