Excise dept. tightens surveillance in Alappuzha

948 Abkari and 348 NDPS cases in Alappuzha between December 2023 and August 2024

Published - September 14, 2024 06:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department registered 948 Abkari and 348 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in Alappuzha between December 20, 2023 and August 30, 2024.

Officials said that 867 people had been arrested in connection with the Abkari cases and 332 in NDPS cases during this period. The department seized 374 litres of spirit, 482.85 litres of arrack, 2,310.20 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 9,744 litres of wash, 410.21 litres of toddy, 48.75 litres of spurious liquor, 133.15 kg of ganja, 28 grams of nitrazepam tablets, and 2.65 grams of MDMA.

Illicit liquor

Besides the Abkari and NDPS cases, the authorities registered 3,101 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) cases.

Meanwhile, the department has intensified the special drive launched to prevent the brewing and sale of illicit liquor and drug trafficking during the Onam festival in the district. The drive will continue until September 20.

Call to report

As part of the drive, Excise enforcement squads are conducting inspections across the district, along with joint inspections with the police and other agencies. People can report illegal activities by contacting the district control room at the following numbers- 18004252696, 155358 (toll-free) or 0477-2252049. The identity of persons who pass on information about illegal activities will be kept secret. Other than the control room, people can also contact the Excise range and circle offices.

Excise range offices- 0478 2561966, 9400069496 (Kuthiathode); 0478 2823547, 9400069497 (Cherthala); 0477 2230183, 9400069485 (Alappuzha); -0477 2704851, 9400069499 (Kuttanad); 0479 2451818, 9400069501 (Chengannur); 0479 2340270, 9400069502 (Mavelikara); 0479 2383400, 9400069503 (Nooranad); 0479 2411570, 9400069504 (Karthikappally) and 9400069505(Kayamkulam).

Excise circle offices- 0478 2813126, 9400069483, 9400069484 (Cherthala); 0477 2230183, 9400069485, 9400069486 (Alappuzha); 0477 2704833, 9400069487, (Kuttanad); 0479 2452415, 9400069488, 9400069489 (Chengannur); 0479 2340265, 9400069490, 9400069491 (Mavelikara) and 0479-2412350, 9400069492 (Haripad).

