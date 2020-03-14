Excise dept. releases illicit spirit to make sanitisers

The Excise Department has released stocks of illicit spirit to public entities to produce hand sanitisers to meet the frantic demand triggered by the COVID-19 threat.

It has freed up hundreds of litres of 70% and above proof extra neutral alcohol from its custody and made the spirit available to the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, to make the direly needed sanitising fluid.

The college had garnered considerable experience making sanitising liquid for doctors and paramedics during the Nipah outbreak in 2018. Excise Range, Thiruvananthapuram, had supplied the spirit on the direction of Commissioner of Excise S. Aananthakrishnan.

Officials said they would also provide seized contraband to Kerala State Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) Ltd. to make hand sanitisers for the public.

The government had tasked the public sector unit to manufacture the sanitising liquid in trade quantities to tide over the current scarcity. The KSDP has promised the government to supply scented and bottled hand sanitiser at a quarter of the market price to the State. The State plans to make it available to the public at a nominal cost through government agencies and public offices.

After COVID-19 resurfaced in Pathanamthitta early March, vendors, including medical shops, malls and online dealers, had charged exorbitantly inflated prices for hand sanitisers. The product disappeared off the shelves and the panic demand precipitated hoarding. Inspections by the Drugs Control Department did little to mitigate the situation.

On March 12, the Central government brought hand sanitiser and face masks under the Essential Commodities Act. The notification empowers the government to demand that manufacturers enhance production to meet the supply and raid hoarders.

The State government has asked its Legal Metrology Department to conduct inspections to ensure that the products have maximum retail price labels on them and no seller overcharges the customer.

Offences under the Essential Commodities Act entail a punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment and fine and detention without the scope of bail for six months.