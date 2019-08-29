Excise dept. launches special drive for Onam

The Excise Department has launched a special drive to prevent illicit flow of liquor and drugs ahead of Onam festival.

The drive started on August 10 and picked up momentum in two weeks. The campaign of vigil will continue until September 15.

Special thrust

Excise Deputy Commissioner V.P. Sulesh Kumar said that special thrust was being given to toddy sector as it would become most sought after and vulnerable product during the festival time.

The State witnesses the heaviest consumption of liquor and toddy during the Christmas time.

Onam season has the second place for liquor consumption in the State. “We want an incident-free Onam and Christmas. So we have enhanced the vigil through the special drive,” said Mr. Kumar.

Special control rooms were opened exclusively for the campaign. When Palakkad town has the district control room, the taluks of Mannarkkad, Pattambi, Ottappalam, Chittur and Alathur have special control rooms.

The Excise wing’s highway patrol team too has become active ahead of Onam between Walayar and Vaniyampuzha, and along the border in Chittur area.

The department has installed the latest wireless system, giving handsets to all officers and fitting mobile units with 23 vehicles.

The vigil at the five Excise check posts in the district too has increased. Raids in village areas known for illicit liquor production too have intensified.

Mr. Sulesh Kumar said that special thrust would be given to Chittur, where more than two lakh litres of toddy was being produced every day.

“Chittur is the biggest toddy-producing sector in the State. Toddy to all districts except Kannur is being carried from Chittur,” he said.

Adulteration

Excise officials hinted that chances for adulteration in toddy during the festive season were high.

Special teams, including bike petrol, were formed to monitor Chittur’s toddy sector during Onam and Christmas.

About 5,250 labourers, mostly from Tamil Nadu, are working in toddy tapping at Chittur.

Vehicles carrying toddy to other districts are a regular sight at Chittur.