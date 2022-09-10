Excise department registers over 400 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Excise department has registered 411 cases in the district in the last one month. These included 171 Abkari cases and 50 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. The department also registered 190 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) during the period.

Officials said the department had conducted 1,199 raids and arrested 48 people in connection with the Abkari and NDPS cases. A total of 27.44 kilograms of ganja, one ganja plant, 8.15 grams of hashish oil, 84 Nitrazepam tablets, and 4.05 grams of MDMA were seized from different parts of the district between August 5 and September 6.

The department also seized 6,565 litres of wash, 141.7 litres of arrack, 413.7 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 8.5 litres of toddy, 26.8 kilograms of tobacco products, and 90,060 packets of hans during this period.