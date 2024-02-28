Excise department opens control rooms in Thiruvananthapuram district

February 28, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Excise department has opened control rooms in Thiruvananthapuram district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections for preventing the smuggling of spurious liquor, spirit and drugs.

The department had launched a Special Enforcement Drive on February 23 in this regard. The control room is operational round the clock. The district has been divided into two zones. Two ‘Striking Force’ units, a border patrol unit for the Kerala Tamil Nadu border, and a highway patrol unit have already been deployed.

Arrangements have also been made to monitor bars, hotels, beer and wine parlours, ayurveda pharmacies and toddy parlours during the drive.

The Excise department has urged members of the public to pass on information on activities such as the illegal production of liquor, and the smuggling and illegal sale of liquor and drugs. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential, the department said.

District Control Room (toll-free number 1800 425 1727: 0471-2473149

Excise Special Squad, Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-2470418

Excise Circle Office, Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-2348447

Excise Circle Office, Neyyattinkara: 0471-2222380

Excise Circle Office, Nedumangad: 0472-2802227

Excise Circle Office, Attingal: 0470-2622386

Excise Circle Office, Varkala: 0470-2692212

Excise Checkpost, Amaravila: 0471-2221776