Excise department launches special drive to curb sale of illicit liquor in Alappuzha during Onam

The Excise department has launched a special drive to prevent the brewing and sale of illicit liquor and drug trafficking during the Onam festival in the district. The drive will continue until September 20.

As part of the drive, Excise enforcement squads will conduct inspections across the district, along with joint inspections with the police and other agencies.

The department has opened a round-the-clock control room. People can report illegal activities by contacting the Excise intelligence wing at the following mobile number- 9400069433. Additionally, individuals can reach out to Excise department offices and officers in the district. The identity of persons who pass on information will be kept confidential.

An excise team arrested a 40-year-old man with arrack and ‘koda’ (undistilled spirit) from Mannar near Chengannur on Saturday. The arrested was identified as Sunil Kumar of Karazhma East near Chennithala. Officials seized 31.5 litres of arrack and 600 litres of ‘koda’ from his rented house. Raw materials and equipment for brewing were also seized during the raid.

Officials said the accused aimed to produce and sell large quantities of illegal liquor during the Onam season. The raid was conducted by a team led by Excise circle inspector M. Sajeev Kumar.

