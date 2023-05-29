ADVERTISEMENT

Excise department freezes assets of drug racketeer

May 29, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department has issued an order to freeze the properties linked to a history-sheeter who is known to have masterminded several instances of drug trafficking.

An order was issued by Thiruvananthapuram Assistant Commissioner of Excise Vinod Kumar S. on Monday in connection with the arrest of Shanthibooshan, who was found to possess 25 kg of ganja, by an Excise team in Athiyanoor in Neyyattinkara in December 2021. He was arrested by the Aryancode police for a similar offence two months ago.

Investigations revealed that Shanthibooshan’s live-in partner Reema S.R. of Anthiyoor in Balaramapuram has been managing his affairs and maintaining the accounts. They were found to have utilised the illicit income obtained from drug trafficking for acquiring properties in her name. They were also found to have availed themselves of assistance under the government’s LIFE Mission for building a house.

The order invoked Section 69F (2) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, that places a restraint from concealing or transferring or dealing with the illegally acquired property.

The freezing order was confirmed by the office of the Competent Authority [Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (Forfeiture or Property) Act and National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act] under the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry.

