ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Crime Branch takes over drug seizure case

May 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Crime Branch has taken over the case relating to the alleged trafficking of nearly 90 kg of ganja in the city two weeks ago.

This was submitted by the Excise department when the case was considered by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday.

Judge K. Vishnu accepted the prosecution’s submission to send the four people arrested in the case to excise custody again for further investigation. They have been remanded in excise custody for the second time till May 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen told the court that the investigation team has gathered clues that indicated an inter-State nexus behind the racket. Further investigation is necessary to ascertain whether the gang had been supplied with the contraband in the past and if they have been distributing the same to drug peddlers in the State.

Akhil G.R. of Jagathy, Vishnu of Maranalloor, Ratheesh of Karinkadamugal, near Thiruvallam, and Ratheesh of Menilam, near Thiruvallam, were arrested with the contraband at Kanettumukku on May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US