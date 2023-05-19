Excise Crime Branch takes over drug seizure case

May 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Excise Crime Branch has taken over the case relating to the alleged trafficking of nearly 90 kg of ganja in the city two weeks ago.

This was submitted by the Excise department when the case was considered by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday.

Judge K. Vishnu accepted the prosecution’s submission to send the four people arrested in the case to excise custody again for further investigation. They have been remanded in excise custody for the second time till May 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen told the court that the investigation team has gathered clues that indicated an inter-State nexus behind the racket. Further investigation is necessary to ascertain whether the gang had been supplied with the contraband in the past and if they have been distributing the same to drug peddlers in the State.

Akhil G.R. of Jagathy, Vishnu of Maranalloor, Ratheesh of Karinkadamugal, near Thiruvallam, and Ratheesh of Menilam, near Thiruvallam, were arrested with the contraband at Kanettumukku on May 7.