HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise Crime Branch takes over drug seizure case

May 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Crime Branch has taken over the case relating to the alleged trafficking of nearly 90 kg of ganja in the city two weeks ago.

This was submitted by the Excise department when the case was considered by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday.

Judge K. Vishnu accepted the prosecution’s submission to send the four people arrested in the case to excise custody again for further investigation. They have been remanded in excise custody for the second time till May 22.

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen told the court that the investigation team has gathered clues that indicated an inter-State nexus behind the racket. Further investigation is necessary to ascertain whether the gang had been supplied with the contraband in the past and if they have been distributing the same to drug peddlers in the State.

Akhil G.R. of Jagathy, Vishnu of Maranalloor, Ratheesh of Karinkadamugal, near Thiruvallam, and Ratheesh of Menilam, near Thiruvallam, were arrested with the contraband at Kanettumukku on May 7.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.