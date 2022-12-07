Excise control opened at Munderi in Wayanad

December 07, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

Aims to prevent possible Abkari and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances crimes during Christmas, New Year

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department has opened a round-the-clock control room based at the Wayanad Excise division office at Munderi here to prevent possible Abkari and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) crimes during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement here on Friday, Wayanad Excise Deputy Commissioner said action would be taken on complaints received at the control room.

Complaints can be filed at the following telephone numbers, Excise Control Room - 04936-288215/18004252848 (toll-free); Excise Circle Office, Kalpetta - 04936-208230; Excise Circle Office, Mananthavady - 04935-244923; Excise Range Office, Sulthan Bathery - 04936-248190, and Excise Special Squad, Meenangadi - 04936-246180.

