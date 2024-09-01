Excise busts illicit liquor racket in Kochi

The Excise department busted a racket allegedly involved in delivering illicit liquor at the doorstep against advance order as three were arrested with 77 bottles of liquor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Suresh, 52, of Edachira in Kakkanad, wife Mini, 47, and Nasar, 42, of Edachira. They were nabbed in a joint operation by the State Excise Enforcement Squad, Excise intelligence, and the Ernakulam City Excise Range.

Seventy-seven bottles of half-litre liquor reportedly smuggled in from Puducherry with an eye on making a windfall during the Onam season were seized. The bottles were found hidden inside piled-up sand on the terrace of Suresh’s house, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused used to take orders clandestinely, said Excise officials. They never took orders from the immediate neighbourhood but only from areas that were at least 3 km away from Kakkanad. They mostly targeted migrant labour camps, the officials said.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that one Manaf, who used to help in their traditional medicine sale, had smuggled in the liquor from Puducherry. Manaf has also been arraigned as an accused.

They had received booking for the entire existing stock and were planning to smuggle in fresh consignment when they were arrested, the officials said. Possessing such huge quantities of liquor meant for sale only in Puducherry, thus amounting to tax evasion, entailed an imprisonment term of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are probing the exact source of liquor. More arrests are likely in the coming days. More stringent drive will be held against illicit liquor and drugs during Onam,” said T.N. Sudheer, Assistant Excise Commissioner (Enforcement).

Ernakulam Range inspector V. Saji, inspector T.N. Ajayakumar, State Excise Enforcement Squad preventive officer N.D. Tomy, intelligence preventive office N.G. Ajithkumar, Ernakulam Range preventive officers K.K. Arun and K.R. Sunil, special squad civil excise officer Saritha Rani, and civil excise officer P.C. Praveen were part of the operation.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.