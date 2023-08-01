HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise arrests five with hawala money worth ₹1.12 crore in Kannur

August 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

An Excise team arrested five persons from Tamil Nadu after they were found in possession of hawala money worth ₹1.12 crore at Kiliyanthara check-post in Kannur on Tuesday.

The cash was found in a bus coming from Bengaluru. The arrested are R. Muthu, 45, S. Palanimurugan, 42, Vishnu, 20, Sudalai Muthu, 56, and Senthil Kumaran, 50.

According to the Excise department, the Madurai natives were carrying the money from Bengaluru to Kozhikode to purchase gold. “They were carriers who would hand over the money to some individuals in Kozhikode and take the gold to Bengaluru,” said P.P Yeshudasan, Excise Inspector.

The accused will be handed over to the police for further investigation, he added.

Preventive officers Johny Joseph, Nisar, and K.K Sajan, civil excise officers T.O. Vinod and V. Vineesh were part of the Excise team that made the arrest.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.