Excess rainfall in northeast monsoon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2021 22:08 IST

The State received 444.9 mm of rainfall which is 142% excess for the first 18 days of October

The northeast monsoon is yet to officially commence over Kerala, but the first 18 days of October were extraordinarily active for the State in terms of rainfall.

In the India Meteorological Department (IMD) calendar, the northeast monsoon season officially lasts from October 1 to December 31. During this period, Kerala is expected to receive 491.6 mm of rainfall. During the first 18 days of the month, Kerala recorded 444.9 mm, show IMD data. The State recorded 142% excess rainfall during the 18-day period. This, in IMD terms, is a 'large excess' as the percentage departure is above 60%.

The State received 444.9 mm of rainfall against 183.5 mm, which is normal for the 18-day period. All 14 districts have recorded a 'large excess,' with some districts recording above 200% excess rainfall.

The State had experienced an intense spell of rainfall activity which peaked on October 16 under the influence of a low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea. A fresh spell is likely to begin on Wednesday, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely on Thursday and Friday.

Last year, the northeast monsoon rainfall had been deficient for Kerala by 26%.