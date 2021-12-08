Excess land of MLA: HC directive to file a report

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to file a report on the status of the proceedings initiated to implement the order of the State Land Board to recover the excess land in the possession of Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the order on a petition filed by K.V. Shaji of Malappuram seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against P. Anwar Sadath, chairman, Taluk Land Board, Thamarassery, and Additional Tahasildar (LR) for not complying with the High Court directive.

The High Court had directed the Thamassery Taluk Land Board and the Additional Tahasildar to expedite the proceedings and take the matter to its logical conclusion within six months. They were bound to comply with the directive of the court. However, they had wilfully disobeyed and, thus, committed contempt of court. The deadline for compliance with the directive ended on September 25. Their conduct was punishable under the provisions of the contempt of court Act, the petitioner said.