Land Board serves notice on P.V. Anvar, family asking them to produce documents related to excess land

August 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Thamarassery Taluk Land Board has served a notice on P.V. Anvar, MLA, and his family members directing them to produce all documents related to the excess land in their possession within a week as part of the proceedings initiated against them under a recent Kerala High Court directive.

The Board members during a sitting at Thamarassery on Wednesday found that Mr. Anvar and his family members were holding excess land of 19.26 acres violating the Land Reforms act. The board members expressed their difficulty in proceeding with the recovery measures as the land documents were not produced for inspection.

In the latest report of the Board, the total extent of land possessed by the MLA and his family members was estimated as 31.26 acres crossing the permissible limit of 12 acres per family. In the first draft report, it was recorded as 22.82 acres. There were also complaints before the board that there were benami properties other than the already estimated land assets of Mr. Anvar. However, the Board did not accept it citing the difference in ownership.

Court directive

It was on July 19 that the Kerala High Court directed the State government and the Zonal Taluk Land Board, Kannur, holding the charge of Thamarassery village to complete the proceedings in three months to recover the excess land in the possession of Mr. Anvar and his family members. There was also an instruction from the court to file a compliance report by October 29.

The court made the intervention subsequent to a contempt of court petition moved by Malappuram native and human rights activist K.V. Shaji against the government and the Land Board for not complying with the court’s earlier directive to speed up the proceedings for the recovery of excess land from Mr. Anvar and his family.

According to the complainant, a High Court order in March 2022 had directed the State government and the Land Bard to conclude the proceedings in six months. In the preliminary report, the government had then pointed out that Mr. Anvar and his family members were holding 22.82 acres of land over the permissible limit and efforts were underway to fast-track the proceedings.

Though the court then granted five months’ time to complete the proceedings, the government and the Land Board failed to meet it. The Chairman of the Land Board had tendered an unconditional apology and expressed regrets over the delay when the court considered the contempt of court petition.