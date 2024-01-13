Exams will be held as per schedule on Monday: tech varsity

January 13, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has clarified that all examinations slated to be held on Monday will go ahead as scheduled. The examinations will be held despite the university headquarters remaining closed on Monday on account of Pongal. According to a press release, the university has also decided to suspend the practice of permitting students to seek change of examination centres this year. The decision was taken by a Syndicate Standing Committee in view of the various logistical challenges in implementing the facility. The university had considered requests submitted by former students to permit examination centre changes for those set to appear for supplementary examinations after completing their courses. The university has also decided to award ‘low pass’ grades to students who secure pass marks in semester examinations, but fail in a specific subject due to low internal assessment scores. The policy will be implemented soon, according to official sources.