Examine joints, heamophiliacs told

People with Haemophilia should check the fitness of their joints at least once a year, even if there are no visible bad signs, A.V. Manikantan, Superintendent, Taluk Hospital, Kunnamkulam, has said.
Speaking after inaugurating a function to observe Founder’s Day organised by the Hemophilia Society, Kunnamkulam Chapter, at the Kannan Memorial Charitable Trust building on Sunday, Dr. Manikantan noted that negligence may lead to haemophilic arthropathy and even to amputation.
E. Raghunandanan, general secretary of Haemophilia Federation of India, recalled the early days of formation of the federation and the contributions made by Asok Bahadur Verma, its founder, for the service of People with Haemophilia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.