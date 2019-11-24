Examine joints, heamophiliacs told

People with Haemophilia should check the fitness of their joints at least once a year, even if there are no visible bad signs, A.V. Manikantan, Superintendent, Taluk Hospital, Kunnamkulam, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a function to observe Founder’s Day organised by the Hemophilia Society, Kunnamkulam Chapter, at the Kannan Memorial Charitable Trust building on Sunday, Dr. Manikantan noted that negligence may lead to haemophilic arthropathy and even to amputation.

E. Raghunandanan, general secretary of Haemophilia Federation of India, recalled the early days of formation of the federation and the contributions made by Asok Bahadur Verma, its founder, for the service of People with Haemophilia.