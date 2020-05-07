Exam timetable decision on May 11

The timetable for the higher secondary and SSLC examinations will likely be finalised on Monday.

The Chief Minister had on Wednesday announced that the examinations would be held between May 21 and 29.

A notification on the examination schedule is expected on Monday. Students are aware of the date the examinations will resume and only the fresh timetable needs to be published, senior Education Department officials said on Thursday.

Valuation will be held in camps.

Valuation camps

The officials said practical difficulties could arise in conducting valuation in red zone districts, but in other places the valuation would get under way on May 13 and the process would continue.

The Director of General Education will conduct a videoconference with Deputy Directors of Education on Friday to determine the arrangements for the examinations in the districts. Decisions on travel arrangements for teachers for valuation would be taken on the basis of feedback received during the videoconference.

The schedule for Plus One and Plus Two examinations would be worked out in a manner that minimum students reached the exam centres on a day.

The government aimed at completing the examinations by the end of May, the officials said, unless the Union government turned down the proposed dates or there was a surge in cases here.

Directions had been given to the Exam Secretary for scheme finalisation online, they said.