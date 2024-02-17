Exalogic moved court as the firm felt it was being ‘targeted’: M.A. Baby

February 17, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena has nothing to do with mineral sand mining, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said.

He was speaking at Janasamaksham 2024, a meet-the-press programme organised by the Alappuzha press club, here on Saturday.

Mr. Baby said that an Ernakulam-based company had entered into a contract with Exalogic, the CM’s daughter’s firm, for getting certain services. They paid Exalogic ₹1.75 crore. The entire deal was done transparently.

The CPI(M) leader said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office launched a probe into Exalogic despite an ongoing investigation by the Registrar of Companies. Mr. Baby said the firm moved the Karnataka High Court questioning probes by multiple agencies as the company deemed it was being “targeted”.

He said the CPI (M)‘s stance on mineral sand mining had not changed. On the removal of mineral sand from Thottappally, Mr. Baby said that it was being done to ensure the flow of floodwater from Kuttanad to the sea.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said the Opposition had a good chance of ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. “Despite differences, the Opposition parties are trying to cooperate and work together in the fight to defeat the BJP,” Mr. Baby said.

