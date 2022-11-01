Ex-services personnel take out march against police excesses on soldier

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
November 01, 2022 19:24 IST

Ex-services personnel took out a march to the District Collectorate here on Tuesday and staged a dharna in front of the Civil Station in protest against the police excesses on a soldier in Kollam and a goonda attack on retired soldiers working as security personnel in Kozhikode.

The march was part of a Statewide protest under the banner of the Kerala State Ex- Services League.

The protesters demanded that all culprits involved in the attack on the ex-services personnel be brought to book. Ex-services personnel from 15 blocks in the district took part in the march.

Ex-Services League patron former Brigadier Narayana Menon inaugurated the dharna. State secretary V.S. Krishnakumar, district treasurer Arikkuzhi Sivasankaran, vice president V. Velukutty, joint secretary K. Ajaykumar, members Ramachandran Nair, G.K. Nair and Sajeev and women’s wing State president Indira Devi and district secretary K.V. Savitri spoke.

The protestors described the behavior of the personnel of Kilikollur Police Station in Kollam district as a shame on the Kerala Police. The policemen had allegedly beaten up a soldier and his brother when they reached the police station in connection with a case. “Those responsible for this brutal behavior should be expelled from the force,” said Mr. Krishnakumar.

They also demanded action against those who beat up the ex service personnel on security duty at Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

