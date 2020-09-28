Ex-servicemen, families oppose canteen closure

Kannur

28 September 2020 00:58 IST

Committee writes to Minister, seeking withdrawal of order

Ex-servicemen and their families have strongly opposed the decision to close down the CSD canteen of 122 Territorial Army Battalion at Kannur.

The National Ex-Servicemen Co-Ordination Committee has written to the Minister for State for Defence, demanding the withdrawal of the order.

Committee general secretary Vijayan Parali said the abrupt closure of the canteen had caused a lot of inconvenience to aged and sick ex-servicemen, women, and dependants.

The closure order issued by the Director General of Territorial Army will be effective from October 1.

Mr. Parali pointed out that the canteen run by the Defence Security Corps and the 122 TA Battalion catered for over 30,000 persons.