Ex-serviceman held for arson and endangering lives of relative’s family members

March 04, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police arrested an ex-serviceman who allegedly set ablaze the house of a relative and endangering the lives of those who were inside on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Ajayakumar of Ambalathinkala, near Kattakada. The accused, who was involved in a long-running property dispute with another ex-serviceman Suresh Kumar who resided nearby, barged into latter’s house at around 10.30 a.m. when he was not at home.

The accused purportedly assaulted Suresh’s wife Padmaja, a retired school teacher, their daughter Neethi, and Neethi’s five-year-old son Siddharth. He then poured an inflammable liquid in the house and set it ablaze before fleeing from the house. The residents managed to run to safety through the rear door.

Suresh, who rushed to the spot, alerted the police and the fire force after ensuring his family’s safety. The accused was suspected to have been in drunken stupor, the police said.

