Ex-serviceman gets life imprisonment for murdering mother

February 22, 2023 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII here on Wednesday sentenced an ex-serviceman to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his mother 11 years ago.

Judge Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against Gopakumar, 60, of Rama Mandiram Veedu at Padanilam, Chirayinkeezhu. He was found guilty of murdering his mother Sukumari Amma, 80, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in an incident that took place on March 5, 2012. A default of the fine amount would lead to an additional simple imprisonment for two years.

According to the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor K.L. Hareesh Kumar, the convict had murdered his mother, who was a retired nursing superintendent, after being refused money. Gopakumar, who was living separately from his wife and daughter, used to rely on his mother’s pension for financial support. However, Sukumari Amma refused to provide money to her chronic alcoholic son.

After pushing his mother on the floor, Gopakumar trampled and stamped his foot on the victim’s chest and abdomen. Besides suffering rib fractures, Sukumari Amma also sustained severe head injuries.

The case was investigated by the Chirayinkeezhu police. In the absence of eye-witnesses, the prosecution relied on circumstantial and medical evidence to prove the crime. The prosecution presented 16 witnesses, 32 exhibits and six material objects.