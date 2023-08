August 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An ex-serviceman was arrested on Friday on charges of sexually abusing siblings aged 10 and 12. The incident that happened in the Poovar police station limits came to light during a counselling session at the children’s school.

The accused, identified as Shaji, had reportedly abused the girls on two occasions earlier this year when their parents were away. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and remanded in custody.