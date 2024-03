March 24, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

G.K. Nair, former senior assistant editor of The Hindu-Business Line, passed away at Karukachal, Kottayam, on March 23. He was 76. The funeral was held at Vazhoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.