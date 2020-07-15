Ex-priest seeks bail to marry rape survivor

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:40 IST

Serving 20-year jail for raping minor

A petition has been filed at the Kerala High Court by Fr. Robin Vadakkumcheril, former vicar of St. Sebastian Church, Kottiyoor, and a convict in a case relating to the rape and impregnation of a minor girl, seeking interim bail to marry the survivor.

In his petition, Robin said that as the Pope had taken him off all priestly obligations, including celibacy, there could not be any impediment for him to marrying the rape survivor.

He added that the child born to the girl was now three years old and in the custody of St. Angelo’s Foundling Home, Kannur, under the supervision of Child Welfare Committee. The prosecution case was that in May 2016, Robin raped the girl in his room. She gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, 2017. He was awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences special court at Thalassery.

Advertising

Advertising

Robin said in his petition that his family members and the rape survivor had repeatedly approached the Child Welfare Committee for the custody of the child, in vain.

The petition is posted for hearing on July 24.