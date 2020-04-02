Ex-Minister’s house could be made isolation ward

The ancestral home of the late V.P.P. Namboodiri, who was a Minister in the government headed by the late Pattom Thanu Pillai in the early 1960s, will be converted into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients, if the situation warranted, Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, has said.

Mr. Thomas, accompanied by Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goel, visited the house at Peringara, in Thiruvalla, on Wednesday.

Mr. Namboodiri’s youngest son and social activist Pramod Elamon had handed over the keys to the house to the Subcollector for its appropriate utilisation.

Siblings’ consent

Mr. Elamon said the decision had been taken with the consent of his brothers, Joy Elamon, managing director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, and Anand Elamon, Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation chief general manager.

He said the community should launch a concerted, systematic and coordinated campaign to contain the COVID-19 pandemic at the earliest.

Appeal to public

Mr. Thomas said there were a good number of locked houses and other buildings in the district. He called upon the custodians to permit the authorities to set up isolation wards in these buildings as per requirement.