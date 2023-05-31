ADVERTISEMENT

Ex gratia payment for families of Vandana, Renjith

May 31, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned ₹25 lakh to the parents of house surgeon Vandana Das, who was fatally stabbed while on night duty at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, as an ex gratia payment. It extended a similar amount to the family of Fire and Rescue Department Officer J.S. Renjth, who was killed in the line of duty while dousing a chemical fire at the warehouse of the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram mid-May.

The Cabinet also sanctioned ₹10 lakh as relief for the wife of Kerala Water Authority contract employee, N.K. Shibu, who died while cleaning a water tank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US