Ex gratia payment for families of Vandana, Renjith

May 31, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned ₹25 lakh to the parents of house surgeon Vandana Das, who was fatally stabbed while on night duty at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, as an ex gratia payment. It extended a similar amount to the family of Fire and Rescue Department Officer J.S. Renjth, who was killed in the line of duty while dousing a chemical fire at the warehouse of the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram mid-May.

The Cabinet also sanctioned ₹10 lakh as relief for the wife of Kerala Water Authority contract employee, N.K. Shibu, who died while cleaning a water tank.

