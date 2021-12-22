Ex-gratia for kin of COVID-19 victims

KALPETTA

22 December 2021

As many as 369 applications were received at the collectorate for the ex-gratia assistance announced by the government to the next kin of those who died of COVID-19 in the district.

“As many as 682 deaths have been confirmed as COVID deaths in the district so far. Of these, 172 applicants were provided ₹50,000 each, and the remaining 117 applications are under process in village offices”, Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha said.

“The application to avail of the ex-gratia assistance should be sent online”, Ms. Geetha said, adding that special officials had been deputed to coordinate the proceedings and expedite the disbursal of the financial assistance.

Tahsildars were directed to prepare village-level lists of the deceased and whose kin were yet to apply for the ex-gratia.

The list should be handed over to ward level rapid response team members and they would help the relatives of the deceased to avail of COVID death certificate and assist them to prepare application forms after visiting their houses, she said.