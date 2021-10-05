Kerala

Ex-DCC chief of Wayanad quits party

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member and former Wayanad District Congress Committee president, P.V. Balachandran, on Tuesday resigned from the party. Mr. Balachandran told mediapersons that he quit the party after realising that the Congress leadership was continuously acting against the spirit of party members.

The significance of the Congress was lost in national politics and the leadership had failed to adopt proactive steps against the anti-people policies of the BJP, he said.

Mr. Balachandran said he would be in active politics, but was yet to decide which party to join.

Recently, he alleged that I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, had borrowed money from candidates for appointment in Congress-ruling co-operative banks in the district. He wrote a letter to State Congress leadership and released it publicly.

It triggered a hot debate in the district. A section of party members and feeder organisations demanded stringent action against Mr. Balachandran for criticising Mr. Balakrishnan publicly.


