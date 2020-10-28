EWS reservation rankles Kerala polity

The proposal of the Cabinet to implement 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category in the State has triggered political and communal debates with Muslim organisations irrespective of their ideological moorings opposing the new quota policy.

Almost all Muslim denominations including the two rivals Sunni groups led by Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobaker Musliyar are on the same page. Incidentally the organisations are either backed or favoured by the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front.

Also the Welfare Party of India affiliated to the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India, the political outfit of the Popular Front of India, are fiercely opposed to earmarking reservation for the EWS belonging to the forward Hindu and the Christian communities.

How the political developments over the reservation proposal echo in the Assembly polls next year is now in the realm of speculation. Interestingly even partners within the two coalitions have different opinions on the issue.

At the same time, the SNDP Yogam says it will move the Supreme Court against the 10% reservation in education and employment for the EWS among forward castes. Its general secretary Vellappally Natesan, while terming the proposal as a move with an eye on the Assembly elections, however declared that his organisation will not join hands with Muslim organisations for any protest for their communal stances on various issues.

Coming out in support of the new reservation policy, Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church lashed out at the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for its communal stand in opposing the reservation for poor sections of the forward community.

It is fair to suspect that the policies of the IUML as an organised religious force apparently representing a section that enjoys 12% community reservation in the higher education sector and government jobs are a threat to other communities. More than 27% of the population in the State were in the non-reservation categories who have never enjoyed any benefit of reservation, the Archbishop wrote in an editorial page in Deepika daily.

However, the Nair Service Society called for rectifying the anomalies in the new reservation policy of the State government. The reservation norms of the EWS candidates should be at par with the norms provided for other backward classes and the SC and ST communities and also implement them with retrospective effect from January 2019, it demands.

The Congress party has been cautious on the reservation policy though the election manifesto of its coalition stressed on 10 % reservation for EWS. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that he supported the proposal but he blamed the CPI(M) of popularisation communities on the issue.

Interestingly the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre which introduced 10% reservation for EWS did not make such reservations mandatory in State-run educational institutions or government jobs. But some States have decided to implement the decision.