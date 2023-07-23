Evolve solutions to modern day problems: K. Radhakrishnan tells budding scientists

July 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Radhakrishnan has exhorted science graduates to play a key role in addressing modern day scientific, technical, social and environmental issues.

He was delivering the convocation address at the 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, that was held on its campus in Vithura on Sunday.

Dr. Radhakrishnan, who is also the chairperson of the Standing Committee of IIT Council, stressed on the idea of IISER as a game-changer for Indian science and urged graduates to become the ambassadors for their alma mater. Highlighting the importance of exercising one’s choices, he said it acts “as the most powerful tool that enables one to go from where one is today to where one wants to be tomorrow,” while advising the graduates to strive to make a difference in the society.

Arvind Anant Natu, chairperson of the Board of Governors of IISER Thiruvananthapuram, said the education system in the country is at crossroads and is undergoing massive expansion and liberalisation. However, he urged caution to ensure that such reforms did not dilute curriculum content. He also highlighted the importance of Indian universities setting up campuses abroad and hiring foreign academicians and faculty. Efforts should also be made towards turning our universities as attractive options for foreign students.

Dr. Radhakrishnan and Prof. Natu gave away the Institute Gold Medal to Sharang Rajesh Iyer, Director’s Gold Medal for Academic Excellence to Ananthu M., school gold and silver medals, best undergraduate researchers medals, Institute cultural award and certificates of distinction to meritorious students.

A total of 189 BS-MS, 73 MSc, 21 MS (Research), 36 PhD and 12 Integrated PhD students were awarded their degrees on the occasion.

NEP implementation

IISER Thiruvananthapuram Director N. Moorthy, who presented his report, highlighted the steps that have been adopted to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Multiple exit options will be introduced in the institution’s flagship BS-MS programmes next academic year onwards.

Elaborating on IISER Thiruvananthapuram’s achievements, Prof. Moorthy pointed out it ranks 14th in the country in the Nature Index Rankings that were declared recently.