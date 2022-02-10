Evolve as a professional system, CM tells police

164 SIs and 123 CPOs complete training

The police force should evolve as a professional system that enhances the cultural development of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

After taking salute online at the passing-out parade of 164 Sub-Inspectors and 123 civil police officers at the Kerala Police Academy on Thursday, the Chief Minister reminded the force to be mindful of the language they used to the public.

“Training has great importance in transforming the force. In olden times, the police force was used to control and dominate the people. Their training was also programmed for it. But the force had undergone total transformation after Independence. From a symbol of terror, the police have become people-friendly. However, a few exceptional cases have been reported even now. Such isolated incidents, even after the best of the training available in the country, are demeaning the entire police force,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Highly educated youngsters are coming to the force now. They should be able to give a professional face to the force, he said.

Congratulating the police for their effective role in the fight against COVID-19, the Chief minister said when the entire people chose to sit inside their houses, the police personnel worked day and night on the street.

State Police Chief Anil Kant, P. Balachandran, MLA, ADGP (Training) & Director, Kerala Police Academy, Balram Kumar Upadhyay, IGP (Training) K.Sethuraman, and senior officers were present at the academy.

The training of the 30th ‘C’ batch of Sub-Inspector cadets formally commenced on October 30, 2020. This is the 5th gender-neutral batch of Sub-Inspector cadets trained at the academy. There are 142 men and 22 women in the batch representing all the revenue districts of Kerala.

The newly recruited Sub-Inspectors have a good number of highly-educated members. The list has an M.Tech, 30 B.Techs, five MCAs, three MBAs, one BBA, 25 postgraduates, and 100 graduates.

A total of 23 new dogs will join the K-9 Squad of the Kerala Police as they passed out from the State Dog Training School of the Kerala Police Academy. The passing-out parade of the dogs of the 12th batch was also conducted at the main parade ground of the academy on Thursday.