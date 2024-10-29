EvoLUMIN National Hackathon concludes

The EvoLUMIN National Hackathon held over two days on the Amrita University’s Amritapuri campus has concluded successfully on Monday with teams from Amrita University, Sri Venkateswara University, and Government Engineering College, Aurangabad, securing top spots. The hackathon featured three tracks including healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The winners of the agriculture track were Afroze Muhammed, Supriya Reddy Mukkamala, and Swanit Kumar Reddy from Sri Venkateswara University. In the healthcare track, the top team included Saiesh Sharma and Himanshu Mishra from Government Engineering College, Aurangabad. The SDG track was won by M. Abhinav, V. S. Aman, M. G. Hridesh, and Gautham Mohanraj from Amrita University.

Hosted by the Amrita School of Computing in collaboration with the ACM Student Chapter, Amrita CREATE, DALISEC, and Devfolio, the event had participants from universities across India. From over 400 teams nationwide, the top 50 were selected for a challenging 36-hour final round. An expert panel evaluated the projects and announced the winners, who received awards totalling ₹1.5 lakh and certificates of excellence. Special guests Cyril Sebastian, K. S. Rishikesh, and N. S. Dhanvanth presented the awards to the winning teams.